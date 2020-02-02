PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.49. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 17,439,840 shares.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.
PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
