PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Gap Down to $14.49

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $14.49. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 17,439,840 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $92.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 3,506.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,483,000 after buying an additional 973,168 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 91.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 6.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,128 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 80.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 76,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter worth about $2,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.