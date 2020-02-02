Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PAHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Shares of PAHC stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $23.72. 160,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,936. The company has a market cap of $959.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.98.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.22 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,796,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 264,681 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 214,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 135,690 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.