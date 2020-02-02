Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
PAHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.60.
Shares of PAHC stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $23.72. 160,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,936. The company has a market cap of $959.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day moving average of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $36.98.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,796,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 897.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 264,681 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 348.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 276,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 214,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 295,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 135,690 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.