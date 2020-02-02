Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $90.21 and last traded at $91.37, 6,443,631 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 131% from the average session volume of 2,792,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.41.
Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.
The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after buying an additional 750,499 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,594,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,891,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 603,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,278,000 after buying an additional 199,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 Company Profile (NYSE:PSX)
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
