Pivot Token (PVT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $409,871.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $409,871.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.96 or 0.02983228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00196952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00130659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.