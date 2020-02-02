Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 25,337 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,254 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.28. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

