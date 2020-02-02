Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.11.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $542.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.