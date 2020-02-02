PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.04 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $15,801.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 79.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,438.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.14 or 0.02032938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.04061608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00759231 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00122134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00784917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009391 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00026073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00715731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,252,515 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

