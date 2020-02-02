Power Co. of Canada (POW) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.405 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$33.02 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$25.40 and a 52 week high of C$35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$15.16 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3400001 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.