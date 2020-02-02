Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of PLPC traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The company has a market cap of $273.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.59. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $76.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.22 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4,390.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 82,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 48.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

