Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.42-1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06-1.067 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Proofpoint also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $122.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $144.83.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,287,407.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $295,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,479 shares of company stock worth $7,908,841 over the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

