Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells £16,000 in Stock

Proton Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) insider Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53), for a total value of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

Faiz Francois Nahab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.58), for a total value of £17,600 ($23,151.80).

On Tuesday, January 14th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 89,900 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34), for a total value of £23,374 ($30,747.17).

On Thursday, January 16th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 96,084 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42), for a total value of £30,746.88 ($40,445.78).

On Tuesday, January 7th, Faiz Francois Nahab sold 40,000 shares of Proton Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total value of £10,000 ($13,154.43).

Shares of LON PPS opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.72 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.92. Proton Power Systems Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 48 ($0.63).

Proton Power Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, as well as UPS and solar batteries.

