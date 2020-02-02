Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,981 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 437,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 745,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,130,000 after purchasing an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 104,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.94.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,617,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,743. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $99.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.73%.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

