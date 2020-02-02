Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Acquires 23,142 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,142 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $7,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NYSE:HIW traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,786. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $50.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

