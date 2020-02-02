Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Boosts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,830,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,809,950,000 after purchasing an additional 454,016 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $76,067,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3,218.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 115,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 29.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 486,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,938,000 after acquiring an additional 110,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 16.2% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 394,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,596,000 after acquiring an additional 55,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.06.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.57 and its 200 day moving average is $226.98. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.06 and a 1-year high of $244.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.