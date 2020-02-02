Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Buys 3,596 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.4% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,354,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in BlackRock by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 21.1% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,337 shares of company stock valued at $28,974,874. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.35. 646,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,357. The company has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $469.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.54 and a twelve month high of $547.35.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

