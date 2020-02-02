Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $42.41 Million Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 356,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises approximately 2.6% of Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $42,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 288,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,320 shares of company stock worth $11,186,087 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $109.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,244,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,019. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

