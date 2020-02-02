Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 116,967 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 116,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,588,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $51.57. 7,599,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,012,327. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.