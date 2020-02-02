Qredit Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 40.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Qredit has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $320,581.00 and approximately $311.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Qredit

Qredit (XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qredit’s official website is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

