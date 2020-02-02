QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $90.24 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.31. 9,379,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,659,406. The firm has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 217.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

