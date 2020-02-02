Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $4.90 on Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Quant has traded 51.9% higher against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $59.15 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $4.90 or 0.00052053 BTC on popular exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00362250 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010693 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001684 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011324 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007666 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

