Quasarcoin Market Cap Achieves $797,986.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $797,986.00 and approximately $2,621.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00050010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,380,761 coins and its circulating supply is 168,380,761 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

