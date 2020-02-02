Radium (RADS) Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Radium has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $1,285.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00006346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. In the last seven days, Radium has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00024327 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,942,119 coins and its circulating supply is 3,930,512 coins. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.