Ravencoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.54 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Ravencoin has a market cap of $152.57 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000298 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Cryptopia, IDCM and Nanex. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.57 or 0.02994672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00195338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00030345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00130230 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,424,740,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Nanex, QBTC, TradeOgre, IDCM, Bittrex, Graviex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.