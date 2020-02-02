Raymond James Cuts Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Price Target to $25.00

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Benefitfocus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Benefitfocus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

BNFT opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.69 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $71.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Benefitfocus’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Benefitfocus will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 347,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after acquiring an additional 627,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.