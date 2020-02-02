Raymond James Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fortis (NYSE:FTS)

Raymond James reissued their hold rating on shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet cut Fortis from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. CIBC downgraded Fortis from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Fortis from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fortis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Shares of FTS opened at $43.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $34.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.13.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.3655 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,805,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,039,000 after purchasing an additional 93,788 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Fortis by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after buying an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortis by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,086,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Fortis by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,309,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,403,000 after buying an additional 295,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Fortis by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,126,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,670,000 after buying an additional 239,967 shares in the last quarter. 49.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

