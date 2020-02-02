Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Raytheon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Raytheon stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.65. The company has a market cap of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $164.70 and a 1 year high of $233.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RTN shares. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

