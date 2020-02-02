RDA Financial Network Acquires 13,289 Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vereit were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Vereit by 53.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vereit during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vereit by 39.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,934,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,561,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). Vereit had a negative net margin of 27.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet lowered Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

