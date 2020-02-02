RDA Financial Network Buys New Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LNT. UBS Group increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

NYSE LNT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $59.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,154,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,043. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average is $53.07. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $990.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

