RDA Financial Network Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,894,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,614. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $103.50 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.22.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

