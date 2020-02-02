RDA Financial Network Has $562,000 Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $6,164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,238. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.95 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 50.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.47%.

PMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

In related news, insider Doug Jones sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

