RDA Financial Network Purchases 409 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Shares of PM stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,832. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

