RDA Financial Network Reduces Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

RDA Financial Network decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 18,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 289,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,829. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

