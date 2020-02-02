RDA Financial Network Sells 2,450 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

RDA Financial Network lowered its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 265,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 422,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.87. 20,695,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,927,345. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

