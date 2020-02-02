RDA Financial Network Sells 4,045 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madrona Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $2,427,000. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 218,772 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 15,655 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,571. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.67.

