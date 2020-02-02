Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,249 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,899 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after acquiring an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 256,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 26,553 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 654,763 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,740,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.87%.

In other Intel news, Director James J. Goetz bought 86,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,968.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock worth $4,369,107. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

