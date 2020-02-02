Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 259 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $21,209,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 43,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 18,181 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.0908 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

