Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,189 iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 215.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

