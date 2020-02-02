Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

PNQI opened at $145.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.25. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $123.75 and a 1-year high of $152.86.

