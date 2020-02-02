Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 290,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 45,918 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,418.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 254,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 237,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 511.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 60,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,000.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.01.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

