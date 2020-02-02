Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,815 iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 141.4% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the second quarter worth about $664,000.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.26.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

