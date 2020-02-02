Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,947 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,973,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,754,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,600,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Twitter by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $122,628,000 after purchasing an additional 419,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.25.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $307,424.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,726 shares of company stock worth $1,914,630. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. TheStreet cut Twitter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Twitter from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

