Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ABB by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ABB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

ABB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of ABB opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The firm has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

