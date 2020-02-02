Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KBWD. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $22.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.