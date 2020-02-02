Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $78,432.00 and $2.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 17% against the US dollar.

Get Rentberry alerts:

About Rentberry

Rentberry was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

