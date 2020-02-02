Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 175 ($2.30).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Restaurant Group to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Restaurant Group to a sector performer rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

RTN stock opened at GBX 129.10 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $634.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 144.36. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

