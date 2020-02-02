Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Lifted to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rexnord from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of RXN stock opened at $32.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Rexnord has a one year low of $24.24 and a one year high of $34.95.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In other Rexnord news, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $149,335.56. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,657 shares of company stock worth $14,835,633. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Rexnord by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth about $21,522,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter worth about $659,000.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

