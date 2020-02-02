Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $36.00

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.67.

RXN traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.43. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rexnord will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,657 shares of company stock valued at $14,835,633. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 288,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Rexnord by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 373,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 139,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rexnord by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 65,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

