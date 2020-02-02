Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company that discovers and develops novel, small-molecule drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, cancer and viral diseases. Its goal is to file one new investigative new drug application in a significant indication each year. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on intracellular signaling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms. Rigel’s productivity has resulted in strategic collaborations with large pharmaceutical partners to develop and market our product candidates. We have product development programs in inflammatory/autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, thrombocytopenia, and asthma and allergy, as well as in cancer. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RIGL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.50.

RIGL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. 1,580,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119,671. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.36.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5,309.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,648,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $13,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,177,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 947,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,102,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 598,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

