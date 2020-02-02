Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Investec raised shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $867.26.

RIO stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $53.43. 2,916,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,874. Rio Tinto has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider Clark Megan bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,523.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,416 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.31% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

