Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.30-13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.57. Roper Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.30-13.60 EPS.

ROP traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.66. 619,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,600. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $282.74 and a 1-year high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.73.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.